Pet News of the Week June 11 - 15

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 18, 2018 at 4:16 PM EDT
Thanks to WCLV listener Barbara of South Euclid, who broke the tie Monday between (1) Penka the border-crossing cow and (2) Whiskey the stranded St. Bernard. The winner is Penka, a cow "in the family way," who broke from her herd and crossed the border from Bulgaria into Serbia.  Once she was found, she was to be put down for not having the proper paperwork to get back into Bulgaria, which is a member of the European Union. Serbia is a non-E.U. country, and although Penka had been found and was being cared for by Serbian locals, Penka's owner did not have proper authentication about her health to get her back into Bulgaria.  A social media outcry, informal diplomacy, and some agency footwork resulted in a reprieve.

Thanks to all who voted. Some of you even cast write-in votes for the skyscraper-scaling raccoon in Minnesota! 

