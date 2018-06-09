Cavaliers Lose 108-85, Swept by Warriors in NBA Finals

For the second year in a row the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. The Oakland-based team beat the Cleveland Cavaliers last night 108 to 85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors overcame multiple injuries this season to get to the Finals. GS coach Steve Kerr called it a "nine month grind."

Series MVP Kevin Durant said the many all-stars on the team don’t care who gets the credit.

“We all want something that's bigger than ourselves. I think we love to see each other succeed. We love to come together and figure stuff out on the basketball court.”

LeBron James carried the Cavaliers through the payoffs and revealed after the game that he injured his hand after the difficult loss of Finals Game 1.

“You just don't get an opportunity like this on the road versus Golden State to be able to get a Game 1, and I let the emotions get the best of me. Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand.”

James is now a free agent who hasn’t decided if he’ll stay with the Cavaliers.