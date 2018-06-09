© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Cavaliers Lose 108-85, Swept by Warriors in NBA Finals

By Mark Urycki
Published June 9, 2018 at 8:34 AM EDT
One man army (Mark Urycki /ideastream)

For the second year in a row the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions.  The Oakland-based team beat the Cleveland Cavaliers last night 108 to 85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. 

The Warriors overcame multiple injuries this season to get to the Finals.  GS coach Steve Kerr called it a "nine month grind."

Series MVP Kevin Durant said the many all-stars on the team don’t care who gets the credit. 

“We all want something that's bigger than ourselves.  I think we love to see each other succeed.  We love to come together and figure stuff out on the basketball court.”  

LeBron James carried the Cavaliers through the payoffs and revealed after the game that he injured his hand after the difficult loss of Finals Game 1.   

“You just don't get an opportunity like this on the road versus Golden State to be able to get a Game 1, and I let the emotions get the best of me. Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand.” 

James is now a free agent who hasn’t decided if he’ll stay with the Cavaliers. 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Mark Urycki
See stories by Mark Urycki