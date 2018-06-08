© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cohen Previews ChamberFest with Kisch

Published June 8, 2018 at 6:08 PM EDT
Cohen, left, with Kisch in the WCLV studios. Photo by Jim Mehrling.
Cohen, left, with Kisch in the WCLV studios. Photo by Jim Mehrling.

ChamberFest Cleveland has big plans for its seventh season beginning June 14 th and though you may have missed the preview on WCLV's Musical Passions program last Sunday morning, you can read all about it at the festival's website.  Its theme this year is "In Search of Freedom."

A variety of artists, instrumentation and musical styles will make the Festival particularly interesting this year, over more than a two week period with concerts at CIM’s Mixon Hall, its home base, and four other venues.  ( http://chamberfestcleveland.com/

