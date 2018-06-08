Anthony Bourdain Remembered

With the news of Anthony Bourdain's apparent suicide today, we share an archive interview with the chef and television icon from 2002.

Bourdain spoke with ideastream's Dee Perry during a book tour about his first two books 'Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly' and 'A Cook's Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal.'

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-2255. Locally you can call 216-623-6888​.