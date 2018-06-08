© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Anthony Bourdain Remembered

By Dave DeOreo
Published June 8, 2018 at 9:45 PM EDT
Anthony Bourdain

With the news of Anthony Bourdain's apparent suicide today, we share an archive interview with the chef and television icon from 2002. 

Bourdain spoke with ideastream's Dee Perry during a book tour about his first two books 'Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly' and 'A Cook's Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal.'

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-2255. Locally you can call 216-623-6888​.

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
