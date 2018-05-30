New York’s premier roots rock n’ roll, rockabilly, rhythm & blues outfit - Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones - joined us today for this month's edition of "Applause Performances" on Facebook Live and 90.3 FM.

Lara and the band are in Cleveland for a gig at The Grog Shop tonight. But before they hit the stage at the Grog, they stopped by our Key Bank Studio to talk with The Sound of Applause's Dan Polletta, play a few songs, and answer your questions on Facebook Live.

The Ark-Tones recently released their 2nd full length album, "Love You to Life", and they've been on the road ever since, spreading the gospel of American music wherever they go for the majority of 2018.

Listen to the entire interview and performance: