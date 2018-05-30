© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones

By Dave DeOreo
Published May 30, 2018 at 5:30 PM EDT
Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones

New York’s premier roots rock n’ roll, rockabilly, rhythm & blues outfit - Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones - joined us today for this month's edition of "Applause Performances" on Facebook Live and 90.3 FM.

Lara and the band are in Cleveland for a gig at The Grog Shop tonight. But before they hit the stage at the Grog, they stopped by our Key Bank Studio to talk with The Sound of Applause's Dan Polletta, play a few songs, and answer your questions on Facebook Live.

The Ark-Tones recently released their 2nd full length album, "Love You to Life", and they've been on the road ever since, spreading the gospel of American music wherever they go for the majority of 2018.

Listen to the entire interview and performance:

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo