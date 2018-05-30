Glenn Forbes breaks down Cavs-Warriors Part IV with Amy Eddings

For the fourth time, the Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. And for the fourth time, LeBron James and the Cavs are the underdogs. The Cavs proved the doubters wrong when they won the title in 2016 and Coach Ty Lue is counting on the veterans who were on that squad to anchor another winning effort. Glenn Forbes joined Amy Eddings on Morning Edition to talk about Coach Lue’s conference call and another matchup with the Warriors.

On the “core four” from the 2016 championship: Because of their pedigree and experience, Lue is leaning on LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson in this series. Kyle Korver, one of the best three point shooters in NBA history, was also on the team in last years’ loss to the Warriors in five games. The problem has been consistency. Kevin Love has battled injuries and is currently in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Smith and Korver are shooters, but it’s “live by the three, die by the three”. And of course, the Cavs desperately miss Kyrie Irving, who was traded away in the offseason.

On LeBron willing and carrying the Cavs to The Finals: The SNL skit about the “Other Cavaliers” seemed to fire up his teammates, at least for awhile. But some inconsistency showed up again in the Boston series. Jeff Green came up big in Games 6 and 7 against the Celtics and says the team ignores the criticism. Regardless, it’s been a roller coaster season and playoffs for the Cavs

On the Warriors: Immensely talented group. Four great players, including Kevin Durant who changed the course of the rivalry after he joined Golden State after the 2016 season. Great shooters with elements of toughness throughout the team. Another successful regular season and they just eliminated Houston in what many analysts felt was the real championship matchup.

Prediction: Forced to predict, Warriors in 5 games like 2017. But with LeBron, the Cavs have better than a puncher’s chance if they make shots around him.