Arts & Culture
Pet News

Pet News of the Week May 14 - 18

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published May 21, 2018 at 3:16 PM EDT
Thanks to Carol from Seven Hills, who broke the tie Monday morning and voted for "Little Bear," the Chinese dog that every day for eight years, has waited patiently at a Chinese metro station for its owner to return from work.  Second place was the lost dog from Lansing, Michigan that turned up recently in Toledo.

This Friday, after the Pet News at 7:25 a.m. EDT, feel free to vote at "queenofthemorning@gmail.com."  I also post the five stories on Facebook and Twitter. Search for "Queen of the Morn." Send a direct message or post a comment with your vote.

