Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble based in Lakewood, Ohio focuses its energiy on performing music by living composers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Their latest concert, "Whispers of the Divine," takes place Sunday, May 20 at 4 pm in Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 14502 Detroit Road. Musical director Michael Carney and WCLV's Mark Satola talk about the many diverse paths to spirituality as explored in the concert's wide-ranging repertoire.