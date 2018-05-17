2018 Art Song Festival

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published May 17, 2018 at 3:15 PM EDT
The Cleveland Institute of Music resonates with song beginning Monday May 21st as the Art Song Festival returns! Guest artist this time are soprano Ana Maria Martinez and her accompanist Craig Terry, and tenor Christoph Prégardien (shown above) with Roger Vignoles. A week of recitals plus masterclasses with all four artists culminates in a "teams recital" Saturday May 26th, in which 10 vocalist-pianist teams show off the benefits of the coaching they've received. WCLV's Bill O'Connell speaks with George Vassos, Founding Artistc Director of Art Song and Dean Southern, Head of the Voice and Opera Division at CIM and the Executive Director of the Art Song Festival.

