'Late Night with Leonard Bernstein' Narrated by Jamie Bernstein

Published May 4, 2018 at 10:15 PM EDT
In celebration of Leonard Bernstein's centennial, 'Late Night with Leonard Bernstein' is a personal look at Bernstein after hours, hosted by his daughter, Jamie Bernstein. The show comes to Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Sunday, May 6, at 3:00pm. The program features Bernstein's most intimate (and favorite) music, including works by Copland, Confrey, Coward, Schubert, and Chopin, along with personal stories, and audio and film clips of the Maestro himself. On Friday, May 4, Bill O'Connell spoke with pianists Michael Boriskin and John Musto, who along with Jamie Bernstein and soprano Amy Burton present this multi-media portrait of the personal side of 'America's conductor'.

