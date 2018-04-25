Uno Lady Performs Live

When she sings, she sounds like an entire chorus of voices.

But in reality, she's performing solo.

Thanks to the wonders of today's digital technology, Christa Ebert - AKA " Uno Lady" - is able to overlap her voice in real time, creating catchy yet haunting music that's truly unique.

Recently she submitted her latest video for NPR's Tiny Desk contest, and while she didn't win, her performance stood out for us among all the other submissions from Northeast Ohio.

So we invited Ebert to our Key Bank studio for our April edition of "Applause Performances," live on both 90.3 and our ideastream Facebook page.