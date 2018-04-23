Music for Mental Wellness: The BW Men's Chorus Spring Concert

Bill O'Connell speaks with Frank Bianchi and outgoing Marketing Director Cameron Cabot about the extraordinary concert-plus-health-fair happening Sunday afternoon April 29th in Gamble Auditorium at the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory in Berea. The music starts at 5pm, but concertgoers are invited to come early. Representatives from several community mental health and wellness organizations will be on hand to share live-saving information about the services they offer.