© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Music for Mental Wellness: The BW Men's Chorus Spring Concert

Published April 23, 2018 at 10:00 PM EDT
WCLV's Bill O'Connell & Frank Bianchi of the BW Men's Chorus

Bill O'Connell speaks with Frank Bianchi and outgoing Marketing Director Cameron Cabot about the extraordinary concert-plus-health-fair happening Sunday afternoon April 29th in Gamble Auditorium at the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory in Berea. The music starts at 5pm, but concertgoers are invited to come early.  Representatives from several community mental health and wellness organizations will be on hand to share live-saving information about the services they offer.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV