Musicians Compete to Play Tiny Desk Concert

More than 100 Ohio musicians or bands filmed themselves and entered the third annual contest with the hope of performing at the famous desk of All Things Considered host Bob Boilen.

The show features a variety of genres, and the contest entries mirror that. Samples the local talent competing on the contest page. You can search by city or zipcode to narrow the entries.

Tiny Desk will announce the winner Tuesday.

ideastream’s Applause Performances hosts one of the contestants, Uno Lady of Cleveland, on Thursday, April 26 at 12:40 p.m. on Facebook Live and 90.3.

We'll ask Uno Lady, also known as Christa Ebert, how she got that name and to break down looping. Until then, check out her Tiny Desk entry.