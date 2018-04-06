How To See "Hamilton" in Cleveland

No “ Hamilton” tickets? There’s still hope.

Single tickets for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical, which comes to Playhouse Square this summer, go on sale Friday April 13.

Playhouse Square Executive Producer Gina Vernaci said it was a priority of both the show’s producer and Playhouse Square that tickets be made available to those who can’t afford a full-season package to the Key Bank Broadway Series.

“We have worked with producer Jeffrey Seller and his team to make available 60,000 seats for public sale on April 13th. There are a lot of tickets and a lot of variance in the price, so we think there is something there for everyone,” Vernaci said.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. They can be purchased online, by phone and at the box office. There is a limit of four tickets per transaction for the 48 performances, which run July 17 through August 26.

“You can go online as early as 7 a.m. and you will be put into a waiting room. There is no advantage to going earlier, because what happens at 9 a.m. is that the system will randomly assign numbers to everyone in the waiting room. So that is where you will be in the queue to purchase tickets,” Vernaci said.

When it comes to ordering tickets, Vernaci had a suggestion “Do some homework in advance. Talk to your friends and think of three performances you want attend. You don’t want to shop all 48 performances, because it is going to go very fast. Find those best three performances, and go to those to look for your tickets.”

Vernaci also said, though it might be tempting to buy tickets from sources other than Playhouse Square, that can make for sad night at the theater.

“You want to buy from Playhouse Square. We are the only official site. It is only by purchasing through our ticket site, that you can be guaranteed to be notified of any changes, or if for some reason you lose your tickets, we can help you. If you buy from any other site, they could be counterfeit and when you show up at theater, there is nothing we can do to help you,” Vernaci said.

There also will be a lottery for $10.00 Orchestra tickets for each performance, but those tickets will not be part of Friday’s sale.