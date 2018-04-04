© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Remembering Clevelander Crossing the Atlantic In a Tiny Boat

Published April 4, 2018 at 9:30 PM EDT

One of the over 400 films screening at the 42 nd Cleveland International Film Festival is a documentary about a local hero. "Manry at Sea – In the Wake of a Dream," produced by Steven Wystrach is a story about Robert Manry of Willowick, an unassuming man, with a small boat and a big dream.  In 1965, Manry set sail across the Atlantic in a craft about size of an SUV. On view right now at the Cleveland History Center is an exhibit that includes items from Manry's journey, including the small craft he called Tinkerbelle. 

Trailer: Manry at Sea - In the Wake of a Dream

 

