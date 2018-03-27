© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

New Music on an Ancient Holy Week Theme

Published March 27, 2018 at 8:18 PM EDT
Old Stone Church music director Don VerKuilen. Photo by Mark Satola.
"The Seven Last Words of Christ" is a venerable theme for Holy Week, and composers have found inspiration in Jesus's last words for centuries. In 2013, English composer Paul Carr was commissioned to create a new setting by the Bath Minerva Choir in Bath, England. It's only been performed a handful of times, but Cleveland has a rare opportunity to hear it this Good Friday, March 30, at 7 pm in historic Old Stone Church on Public Square. WCLV's Mark Satola caught up with Old Stone's music director Don VerKuilen and spoke with him about the music and Old Stone's noteworthy organ.

