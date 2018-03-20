Pianist Sandra Shapiro Explores Family History

Pianist Sandra Shapiro speaks passionately about her family’s cultural history, discovering the story of her father’s life from serving in the Russian army to Argentina to Israel and finally to America. The music she’ll perform on her recital reflects what Shapiro has learned through her deep dive into a very personal family history. Music by Liadov, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Schubert on Wednesday, March 21 at 8:00pm at the Cleveland Institute of Music's Mixon Hall.