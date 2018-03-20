© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Pianist Sandra Shapiro Explores Family History

Published March 20, 2018 at 10:52 PM EDT
Sandra Shapiro
Sandra Shapiro

Pianist Sandra Shapiro speaks passionately about her family’s cultural history, discovering the story of her father’s life from serving in the Russian army to Argentina to Israel and finally to America. The music she’ll perform on her recital reflects what Shapiro has learned through her deep dive into a very personal family history. Music by Liadov, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Schubert on Wednesday, March 21 at 8:00pm at the Cleveland Institute of Music's Mixon Hall. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV