Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon.

Julian Lage Trio Performs Live

By Dave DeOreo
Published March 12, 2018 at 8:30 PM EDT
Julian Lage (guitar), Jorge Roeder (bass) & Eric Doob (drums)

Growing up a child prodigy in Santa Rosa, California, Julian Lage was the subject of the acclaimed documentary short  Jules at Eight.

Now he's one of the most sought after guitar players in the world of jazz and duets with other guitar masters like Wilco's Nels Cline and Chris Eldridge of the Punch Brothers.

He also frequently guests as a member of Chris Thile's house band for public radio's Live from Here.

One of Lage's guitar mentors is former Clevelander and Cleveland Institute of Music graduate - the late jazz legend Jim Hall.

Lage was in Northeast Ohio in March to perform a sold-out show at the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula.

He and his trio (featuring Jorge Roeder on bass and Eric Doob on drums) performed live on  90.3 FM WCPN & ideastream's Facebook page spotlighting new music from his latest recording  Modern Lore.

CORRECTION: In the radio introduction we wrongly identified Julian Lage's guitar as a Fender Stratocaster.  It is in fact a Nachocaster.

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
