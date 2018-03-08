© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Photojournalist Ruddy Roye Connects with Kids through Instagram

By Dave DeOreo
Published March 8, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST

Since it's founding in 2010, the photo-sharing app Instagram has revolutionized modern photography and the way we see our world. 

Jamaican-born photojournalist Ruddy Roye is at the forefront of that Instagram revolution with his depictions of African-American life in contemporary Brooklyn and beyond.

He was asked to take over the New Yorker Magazine Instagram feed in 2012 with his images of the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and was named Time Magazine's Instagram Photographer of the Year in 2016

As part of an Ohio Arts Council grant and partnering with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, the Cleveland Print Room invited Roye to meet with local photography students in February. 

During his time in Cleveland Ruddy Roye took his camera to East Cleveland.  See some of his images below:

East Cleveland February, 2018 [photo: Ruddy Roye]

East Cleveland February, 2018 [photo: Ruddy Roye]

East Cleveland February, 2018 [photo: Ruddy Roye]

East Cleveland February, 2018 [photo: Ruddy Roye]

East Cleveland February, 2018 [photo: Ruddy Roye]

 

Arts & Culture News FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo