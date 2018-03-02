Dancing Wheels Company Needs Help Moving

One of Cleveland's iconic dance companies is rolling through some changes this year.

Dancing Wheels is moving its studio of two decades and not by choice.

This is a challenge both in uprooting years worth of work, and paying for it.

But the company that deals with physical challenges every day says it won't stop them.

Ideastream's Darrielle Snipes has more on the move; and the artistry, of an integrated type of dance.