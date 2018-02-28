© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Playhouse Square Announces 2018-2019 Broadway Season

By Dave DeOreo
Published February 28, 2018 at 4:15 AM EST

Playhouse Square executive producer Gina Vernaci announced the next Broadway season coming to Cleveland.  The series kicks off in October with Broadway star Betty Buckley in the title role of Hello Dolly, while six-time Tony winner,  Dear Evan Hansen, arrives in June 2019.

Here's the rundown of the full season:

Hello Dolly Logo.jpg

Hello Dolly October 2-21, 2018

MIS_970x250_preview.png

Les Miserables October 30 - November 18, 2018

Miss_Saigon_Short_Landscape_preview.png

Miss Saigon January 29 - February 17, 2019

New SOR_Landscape2.0_RGB-V1_preview.jpeg

School of Rock March 5-24, 2019

ABT_HorzA_preview.png

A Bronx Tale April 23 - May 12, 2019

DEHimage2.png

Dear Evan Hansen June 11-30, 2019

COM_P115_Initial Logos_680x200_preview.jpeg

Come from Away July 9-28, 2019

 

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
