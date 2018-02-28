Playhouse Square Announces 2018-2019 Broadway Season

Playhouse Square executive producer Gina Vernaci announced the next Broadway season coming to Cleveland. The series kicks off in October with Broadway star Betty Buckley in the title role of Hello Dolly, while six-time Tony winner, Dear Evan Hansen, arrives in June 2019.

Here's the rundown of the full season:

Hello Dolly October 2-21, 2018

Les Miserables October 30 - November 18, 2018

Miss Saigon January 29 - February 17, 2019

School of Rock March 5-24, 2019

A Bronx Tale April 23 - May 12, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen June 11-30, 2019

Come from Away July 9-28, 2019