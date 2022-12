Daniel Singer is the Acting Director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, which performed with the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra in their winter concert. WCLV broadcast the performance live, and at intermission Daniel spoke with Angela Mitchell.

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus

Vinay Parameswaran, conductor

Sunday, February 25 at 7:00pm

Severance Hall

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 1

HANSON: Song of Democracy

DVORAK: Te Deum