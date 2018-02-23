Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed
Trevor Hall Performs Live
Singer-songwriter Trevor Hall brought his blend of roots, folk music and a deep love of eastern mysticism to our KeyBank Studio for a live performance on Facebook Live.
Hall's "A Night in the Village" tour arrived at the Music Box Supper Club for a sold-out show Sunday. Before he headed to Columbus for the next stop on the tour, he stopped by the Idea Center to play a few songs from his upcoming record, “The Fruitful Darkness."
Trevor shared a few stories from his life in music, and answered your questions.