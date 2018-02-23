Trevor Hall Performs Live

Singer-songwriter Trevor Hall brought his blend of roots, folk music and a deep love of eastern mysticism to our KeyBank Studio for a live performance on Facebook Live.

Hall's "A Night in the Village" tour arrived at the Music Box Supper Club for a sold-out show Sunday. Before he headed to Columbus for the next stop on the tour, he stopped by the Idea Center to play a few songs from his upcoming record, “The Fruitful Darkness."

Trevor shared a few stories from his life in music, and answered your questions.