Bamberger To Talk Opera With Eric Kisch on Musical Passions

David Bamberger, Artistic Director of Opera Theater at the Cleveland Institute of Music, joins Eric Kisch on this week’s Musical Passions program on WCLV (9-10 a.m. EST on Sunday 2/18/18) to discuss CIM’s upcoming production of Humperdinck’s opera “Hansel and Gretel.” They will describe the music and drama and present highlights of the opera on the broadcast as well as particulars of the student production. A short audio highlight from the interview is included above.

Bamberger describes the work as having “Everything: rambunctious children, stressed parents, a witch and even 14 angels." In addition to having voice students in the various roles, the production will include the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra directed by Harry Davidson.

All productions include projected English text. Performances will be February 28 th through March 3 rd and this year a Saturday afternoon performance has been added. Information and tickets: https://www.cim.edu/concerts-events/opera-humperdincks-hansel-gretel-02282018 The production will take place at the Institute, 11021 East Boulevard in Cleveland. The production is made possible, in part, by the John P. Murphy Foundation.