Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Kisch Welcomes Kosower To Musical Passions

Published February 14, 2018 at 12:07 AM EST
Kosower, left, with Kisch. Photo by Jim Mehrling

It’s actually a return engagement for the Cleveland Orchestra’s principal cellist to be featured as a special guest on Eric Kisch’s  radio program Musical Passions, heard Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m. on WCLV.  Mark Kosower will be on Eric’s program this weekend, on February 18 th, to talk about the local cello ensemble with origins in his studio at the Cleveland Institute of Music.  It consists of Kosower and a number of his current and former students.  It’s name is Ensemble 207 (Kosower’s studio is room 207 at the Institute) and several concerts are planned within the next few weeks.  He and Eric will discuss music written for cello ensemble and preview some of the repertoire to be included in their upcoming performances, some of it arranged especially for the group.    

Mr. Kosower has been the Cleveland Orchestra’s principal cellist since 2010.  Renowned as a soloist, he has performed with orchestras in Buffalo, Columbus, Dayton, Hawaii, Indianapolis, Naples, Phoenix, San Jose, and Toledo and has made a number of noteworthy recordings.

The scheduled concerts include the following:

Sunday 2/25 at Council Gardens

Saturday 3/4 at the Alcazar

Sunday 3/5 at Judson Manor

Monday 3/6 at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Tuesday 3/7 at Judson Park

 

