First Fridays: Classical Revolution Cleveland

Classical Revolution Cleveland is not really an ensemble or even a roster of musicians, but an idea—the idea of taking classical music and presenting it to audiences in unusual and unconventional ways. Five musicians from CRC appeared recently on First Fridays for a half hour of music and conversation. Founder and director Ariel Clayton Karaś also updates us on their new JOIN Concert Series, music for forgotten and underserved audiences.

Program

Mozart: Allegro con spirito from Violin Sonata in G Major K. 301

Scott Joplin: "The Chrysanthemum," An Afro-American Intermezzo

Shostakovich: Romance from The Gadfly

Gardel: Tango por una cabeza

Piazzolla: Libertango

Ariel Clayton Karas, violin (director)

Minju Kim, violin

Matthew Ross, viola

Ryan Louie, cello

Ben Malkevitch, piano