Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

"Marie and Rosetta" coming to Cleveland Play House: a conversation with playwright George Brant

By Dave DeOreo
Published January 17, 2018 at 10:12 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Cleveland Play House
“The Godmother of Rock n’ Roll” and 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Sister Rosetta Tharpe—who influenced performers from Elvis to Hendrix—plucks prim-and-proper Marie Knight from a rival gospel show. The two challenge one another on music, life, and The Almighty.

That's the plot of Marie and Rosetta by George Brant. He speaks with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about discovering Sister Rosetta Tharpe on You Tube.

The show runs January 20 through February 11 at the Allen Theatre. 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
