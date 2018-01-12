The Cleveland Orchestra Honors MLK with a 50th Anniversary Concert

In the 50th anniversary year of the tragic death of Martin Luther King Jr., The Cleveland Orchestra presents a special community concert at Severance Hall. Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will lead a program celebrating the life and work of Dr. King.

In conversation with Bill O'Connell, Franz explains that Martin Luther King, Jr. is an important figure to him because "it was all about humanity. It was not about the color of your skin." He also speaks about how MLK's story relates to the Prometheus Project's themes of human spirit and free will.

Listen to the extended interview: