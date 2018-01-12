© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

"That wasn't me or us; that was Mahler." Franz speaks with Bill about Mahler's 9th Symphony

Published January 12, 2018 at 8:50 PM EST
Franz Welser-Möst introduces composer Johannes Maria Staud © Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra

This weekend, The Cleveland Orchestra under the direction of Franz Welser-Möst present Gustav Mahler's 9th Symphony and the U.S premiere of Stromab ("Downstream") by Johannes Maria Staud. Franz sat down with Bill O'Connell prior to the performances to discuss Mahler 9, which he describes as "summing up all the emotions you can have in a lifetime." Concerts run January 11-13 at Severance Hall. 

WCLV broadcasts the concert live on Saturday, January 13 at 8:00pm. 

