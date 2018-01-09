© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Plans New Visitor Center

By Mark Urycki
Published January 9, 2018 at 12:25 AM EST
The new 3600 sq ft Boston Mill Visitor Center will be in a 1905 building that had a company store and several apartments. (Peninsula Architects)

Officials of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park held a ceremonial ground breaking today (Mon) for the park’s new visitor center.  They say the National Park Service is watching this project as a potential model nationwide.  

As a group America’s national parks are looking at about $12 billion dollars in deferred maintenance and few expect Congress to come to the rescue anytime soon.  Although Senators Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, did introduce the National Park Service Legacy Act last March that would begin to chip away at that.

The backlog for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has been estimated at $44 million.  So park Superintendent Craig Kenkel says they’re lucky that the non-profit Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park stepped in to raise $6 million dollars for this visitor center.

“A lot of parks have friends groups. Not many friends groups have the capacity to do fundraising for a major project like this and then to lead the design and construction of that project.”

Kenkel says CVNP was able to win an NPS grant last year to fund a $1.5-million-dollar parking lot for the center. 

CVNP landscape design.jpg
A parking lot and Riverview Rd is below the image; the Cuyahoga River is at top. (Environmental Design Group) 

The head of the Conservancy, Deb Yandala, says it will be built in a former company store across the street from Boston Mills ski resort.

“This is one of the more interesting buildings in the Cuyahoga Valley. And you can see the look of the storefront when you look at the building.  We think preserving our past is just as important as preparing for the future.” 

DSC_4274.JPG
The building today.  (Mark Urycki/ideastream) 

But it won’t be easy.  The 110 year old structure was built on poor soil and has been moving. Architect Joseph Matava says it needs a new foundation.

“I was just speaking with the contractor about that.   Because originally we had planned on picking up the building and moving it out of the footprint of the existing building and redoing the foundation.  But now the discussions are: can we just elevate the building and work underneath it?” 

IMG_0186.MOV_.00_00_06_24.Still001.jpg

Matava says they did a little mining expedition to find the original materials of the wooden building.

“We did a little selective demolition to understand what the original finishes were underneath the finishes that are there. So the interior design was really more about bringing back the original finishes, kind of looking at the clues, finding what’s there, preserving that where we can preserve it and recreating it.”  

DSC_4267 Yandala 980 x 520.jpg

Deb Yandala (Mark Urycki/ideastream) 

Yandala says the NPS is looking to go with smaller visitor centers than some parks have built in recent years and they will be watching how the CVNP center performs.

The target opening date is spring of 2019.

DSC_4263.JPG

Craig Kenkel (Mark Urycki/ideastream) 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Mark Urycki
See stories by Mark Urycki