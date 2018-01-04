‘Hamilton’ Bringing Hype, Excitement to Cleveland

Playhouse Square Executive Producer Gina Vernaci has seen some highly anticipated shows come to Cleveland’s theater district, including “Rent,” “Wicked,” “The Producers” and “The Book of Mormon.” However, when it comes to pre-show buzz, none compare to the excitement surrounding this summer’s arrival of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s multi Tony Award-winning musical “ Hamilton.”

“There’s just never been anything like ‘Hamilton’- ever,” Vernaci said.

She described “Hamilton” as a “game changer.”

“I’m surprised at five-year-olds, twelve-year-olds and seventy-year and eighty-year-olds are all embracing this musical style. Young and old alike are eager to see this show: It resonates in the hearts of everyone.”

Vernaci said there is no question that the jump in season ticket sales Playhouse Square experienced this season was driven in large part by “Hamilton” being part of its 2017-18 Broadway Series. Early subscribers were able to secure “Hamilton” tickets. Single tickets are yet to go on sale for the show, which runs July 17- August 26.

“Hamilton” has been a great edition to the scene. We have 45,000 season ticket holders this year, we can certainly say that’s due to ‘Hamilton’ and the rest of the series. ‘Hamilton has done well for us this far and we know things will be over the moon when single tickets go on sale.”

Vernaci explained that individual seats for the show will go on sale in the very near future, with the details of when, the price and how to buy them still to be determined.

However, Vernaci made it very clear, that when “Hamilton” tickets do become available it’s important prospective buyers purchase with caution.

“Due to its immense popularity, there’s a lot of fraudulent ticketing. Make sure to go the secure site, which is playhousesquare.org,” Vernaci said.