© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Pet News

Pet News 1-2-2018

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published January 2, 2018 at 4:44 PM EST
Photo: Vadaia/Shutterstock

Bella the Rehabilitated Squirrel lives happily in the wild now but feels free to mooch snacks from her former rescuers.

Do your pets listen to WCLV?  Even when you're not home? Send your item with the name, make and model of your pet, plus a photo of your pet, to "queenofthemorn@gmail.com."   By regular mail, send it to "WCLV, Attention Pet News, 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, 44115."

If your item is used on the air, the Queen of the Morn's Lady-in-Waiting will send you a human "treat" from the Prize Closet.

Please Note:  All submissions become the property of WCLV, and the contributor thereby consents to the use of the material on the air, including streaming audio and podcasts, plus the WCLV website, print and social media.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber