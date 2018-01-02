Infinity Mirror Rooms Coming to Cleveland Museum of Art

Imagine stepping into a small room filled from floor to ceiling with mirrors and bright polka dots.

These spaces, called “Infinity Mirror Rooms,” also generally fit only three people at a time.



All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016. © Yayoi Kusama

“There’s this like endless reflection of yourself, of lights, of dots or dotted pumpkins, and it creates an absolutely astonishing experience, said Reto Thüring, curator of contemporary art at the museum.

The psychedelic, immersive exhibit features the work of Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama. The North American tour of Kusama’s art has already been selling out museums and invading Instagram feeds.

An Associated Press report noted wait times of up to six hours on the weekend to view her art at a Manhattan gallery in December.

Thüring said the museum is preparing to handle crowds –and sellout tickets for the exhibit. He also believes people will travel to see the art.

“We’re expecting people at least from as far as from Chicago, Columbus, Detroit and New York,” Thüring said.

Yayoi Kusama with recent works in Tokyo, 2016. © Yayoi Kusama

The museum exhibit in Cleveland, scheduled for July 7 – September 30, will include several Infinity Mirror Rooms as well as some of the octogenarian’s paintings.

“It is one of the biggest shows we’ve ever done, and we do expect a record number of people,” he said.

Kusama's first Infinity Mirror Room, Phalli's Field, is one of the several rooms included in the Cleveland show.