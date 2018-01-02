© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Infinity Mirror Rooms Coming to Cleveland Museum of Art

By Carrie Wise
Published January 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM EST
Infinity Mirrored Room––The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, 2013. [Photo courtesy David Zwirner/© Yayoi Kusama]

Imagine stepping into a small room filled from floor to ceiling with mirrors and bright polka dots.

These spaces, called “Infinity Mirror Rooms,” also generally fit only three people at a time.

Pumkpins2.jpeg

All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016. © Yayoi Kusama

“There’s this like endless reflection of yourself, of lights, of dots or dotted pumpkins, and it creates an absolutely astonishing experience, said Reto Thüring, curator of contemporary art at the museum.

The psychedelic, immersive exhibit features the work of Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama. The North American tour of Kusama’s art has already been selling out museums and invading Instagram feeds.

Pumpkins1.jpeg
All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016. © Yayoi Kusama

An Associated Press report noted wait times of up to six hours on the weekend to view her art at a Manhattan gallery in December.

Thüring said the museum is preparing to handle crowds –and sellout tickets for the exhibit. He also believes people will travel to see the art.

“We’re expecting people at least from as far as from Chicago, Columbus, Detroit and New York,” Thüring said.

Kusama.jpeg
Yayoi Kusama with recent works in Tokyo, 2016. © Yayoi Kusama

The museum exhibit in Cleveland, scheduled for July 7 – September 30, will include several Infinity Mirror Rooms as well as some of the octogenarian’s paintings.

“It is one of the biggest shows we’ve ever done, and we do expect a record number of people,” he said.

Kusama's first Infinity Mirror Room, Phalli's Field, is one of the several rooms included in the Cleveland show. 

Kusama-infinity_mirror_room-phallis_field-1965-02_preview.jpeg
Installation view of Infinity Mirror Room, Phalli's Field, 1965, in Floor Show, Castellane Gallery, New York, 1965. © Yayoi Kusama

 

Carrie Wise
