Storytellers Share Riveting Tales at 'Keep Talking' Show

Each month a group of Northeast Ohioans gather together to share true stories from their lives for the Keep Talking storytelling show, in front of a full house at the Happy Dog. Co-founders Zachariah Durr and Adam Richard selected the five best stories from 2017 to spotlight at the December edition of Keep Talking.

Hear the full show in the player above.

Below we share those five stories individually:

Zachariah Durr recalls a late night flat tire and the adventure that ensues.

Constance Anna remembers a high school band concert that had an unexpected finale.

Sky Brown looks back on her first job as a grocery store cashier that almost ended before it began.

Mike Goldstein tells a cautionary tale of what happens if you throw a party when your parents are out of town.

Marlee Pickles takes us along for a hike on the Appalachian Trail with her estranged biological father that gets a little hairy.

Keep Talking is a storytelling show takes place the first Wednesday of the month at the west side Happy Dog.