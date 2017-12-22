Dutoit Withdraws From Cleveland Orchestra Concerts Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Famed conductor Charles Dutoit withdrew from upcoming concerts with the Cleveland Orchestra Thursday following reports of allegations of sexual assault. In a statement the Cleveland Orchestra said it is unaware of any complaints related to Dutoit's previous work with them.

The Associated Press reports four women allege Dutoit sexually assaulted them between 1985 and 2010 in different U.S. cities.

The 81 year-old was the principal conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. It announced today that Dutoit is released from future concerts. Other U.S. orchestras have also severed ties to the conductor.

The Cleveland Orchestra's concerts on February 22, 23 and 24 will go on with a different conductor yet to be named.