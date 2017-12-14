© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

NBA says All-Star Game to Come to Cleveland in "Near Future"

By Amy Eddings
Published December 14, 2017 at 1:48 PM EST

An NBA executive says Cleveland will get an all star game "in the near future," after the League passed over Cleveland and chose Indianapolis for the 2021 game.  NBA Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum called Cleveland "a great basketball city."  Cleveland was  hoping to get the All Star Game game in 2020 or 2021, and the Cavs have started a $140 million dollar renovation of Quicken Loans Arena.

An earlier report had wrongly identified Tatum as NBA commissioner.  That tite belongs to Adam Silver.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Amy Eddings
amy.eddings@ideastream.org | 216-916-6272
See stories by Amy Eddings