NBA says All-Star Game to Come to Cleveland in "Near Future"

An NBA executive says Cleveland will get an all star game "in the near future," after the League passed over Cleveland and chose Indianapolis for the 2021 game. NBA Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum called Cleveland "a great basketball city." Cleveland was hoping to get the All Star Game game in 2020 or 2021, and the Cavs have started a $140 million dollar renovation of Quicken Loans Arena.

An earlier report had wrongly identified Tatum as NBA commissioner. That tite belongs to Adam Silver.