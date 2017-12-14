© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CIM's Callisto Quartet to Compete in Prestigious Wigmore Competition

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published December 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM EST
CIM Cellist Hannah Moses of the Callisto Quartet

Cellist Hannah Moses, a student at the Cleveland Institute of Music, is a member of CIM's Callisto Quartet, one of three American quartets to compete in London next April in the Wigmore International String Quartet Competition.  The quartet performs Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 in a free concert at CIM, and Friday at noon at the Music Settlement.  Hannah chats about the quartet's history.  When she buys an airline ticket for her cello, as nearly all cellists do, does she get to eat the cello's meal? 

