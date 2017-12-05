© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

The Ohio City Singers Perform Live

By Dave DeOreo
Published December 5, 2017 at 5:45 PM EST
The Ohio City Singers: Nick Stipanovich, Fred Perez-Stable, Brent Kirby, Kelly Wright, Don Dixon, Austin Charanghat, Chris Allen and Tom Prebish

Here in Northeast Ohio, there's a band that puts a spin on holiday music unlike the traditional fare.  The Ohio City Singers began as a private Christmas party and has grown into a holiday troupe.  Like a local version of The Traveling Wilburys, the Ohio City Singers are a hodge-podge of local musicians who come together just for the holiday season with original songs. As they celebrate their 10th anniversary, Chris Allen and the group came to the Idea Center for a Facebook Live performance.

The band features: Chris Allen (Rosavelt, The Boys From the County Hell, Falling Stars), Doug McKean (The Boys From the County Hell), Brent Kirby (The Jack Fords, The New Soft Shoe), Austin “Walkin’ Cane” Charanghat, Don Dixon (R.E.M. producer), Kelly Wright (The Anne E. DeChant Band), Matt Sobol (The Waynes), Tom Prebish (Rosavelt, The Boys From the County Hell, The New Soft Shoe), Nick Stipanovich (The Boys From the County Hell) and Fred Perez-Stable (Rosavelt, The Boys From the County Hell).

OH City Singers 2017.jpg

[photo: Chris Yohn]

The holiday super-group celebrates their decade of merrymaking with a family concert at the House of Blues Cleveland on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm.

Listen to the full interview and performance:

 

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo