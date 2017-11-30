Jae and Wadsworth Jarrell Sought Change Through Art

At the height of the Black Power Movement in the mid 1960's, some sought equality and justice through sit-ins, marches, and membership in organizations like the SCLC, SNCC, and the Black Panthers. Others spoke out, not necessarily on city streets but in plays, poems, and visual art. Among that pioneering group who sought change through the arts were Jae and Wadsworth Jarrell of Cleveland - their work is on view now at the Cleveland Museum of Art in the exhibit, Heritage: Wadsworth and Jae Jarrell.