© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Marc-André Hamelin plays Mozart's "Jeunehomme" with The Cleveland Orchestra

By John Simna
Published November 17, 2017 at 5:16 PM EST
Marc-André Hamelin. Photo by Sim Canetty-Clarke.
Marc-André Hamelin. Photo by Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Pianist  Marc-André Hamelin returns to Cleveland this weekend to play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9, the "Jeunehomme," with The Cleveland Orchestra. The program, conducted by Nicholas McGegan, also features works by Jean-Philippe Rameau and Christoph Willibald Gluck, and ends with Mozart's Symphony No. 36, "Linz." 

WCLV will broadcast the Saturday, November 18 concert live, hosted by Robert Conrad. In advance of his performance, Mr. Hamelin visited WCLV and spoke with John Simna. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
John Simna
john.simna@ideastream.org | 216-916-7174
See stories by John Simna