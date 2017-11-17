Marc-André Hamelin plays Mozart's "Jeunehomme" with The Cleveland Orchestra

Pianist Marc-André Hamelin returns to Cleveland this weekend to play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9, the "Jeunehomme," with The Cleveland Orchestra. The program, conducted by Nicholas McGegan, also features works by Jean-Philippe Rameau and Christoph Willibald Gluck, and ends with Mozart's Symphony No. 36, "Linz."

WCLV will broadcast the Saturday, November 18 concert live, hosted by Robert Conrad. In advance of his performance, Mr. Hamelin visited WCLV and spoke with John Simna.