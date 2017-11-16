Intermission feature: Vladimir Ashkenazy

Vladimir Ashkenazy is a titan of the piano world, but for a weekend of concerts with The Cleveland Orchestra, he picked up his conductor's baton and let Emanuel Ax handle the keys on Beethoven's first piano concerto. WCLV broadcast the concert live, which also included Elgar's Serenade for String Orchestra and Enigma Variations.

At intermission, Mr. Ashkenazy spoke with WCLV's John Simna about his experiences as a young pianist on the competition circuit, his upcoming recordings of Bach and Debussy, and lots more.