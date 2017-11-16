© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Intermission feature: Vladimir Ashkenazy

By John Simna
Published November 16, 2017 at 10:12 PM EST
Vladimir Ashkenazy. Photo by Keith Saunders.
Vladimir Ashkenazy is a titan of the piano world, but for a weekend of concerts with The Cleveland Orchestra, he picked up his conductor's baton and let Emanuel Ax handle the keys on Beethoven's first piano concerto. WCLV broadcast the concert live, which also included Elgar's Serenade for String Orchestra and Enigma Variations.

At intermission, Mr. Ashkenazy spoke with WCLV's John Simna about his experiences as a young pianist on the competition circuit, his upcoming recordings of Bach and Debussy, and lots more. 

