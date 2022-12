For her latest release, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers commissioned a work by Einojuhani Rautavaara called "Fantasia." It would end up being his final masterpiece; Rautavaara died July 27, 2016. Anne also recorded the Violin Concerto No.1 of Karol Szymanowski and "Tzigane" by Maurice Ravel. She spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.