Sharon Isbin and Colin Davin Performance
This was first broadcast on WCLV Friday, November 3, 2017
WCLV's Angela Mitchell welcomed classical guitarists Sharon Isbin and Colin Davin to the studio for this month's First Fridays, in a preview of their upcoming concert. They perform Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights, presented by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society.
Program
Enrique Granados: Danza española No. 5, Andaluza
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho árabe
Gentil Montaña: Porro (from Suite Colombiana No. 2)
Howard Shore: Three Pieces for Two Guitars, from the score to The Departed
Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée
Antonio Lauro: Waltz No. Nat3, Natalia
Radamés Gnattali: Brasiliana No. 13