Sharon Isbin and Colin Davin Performance

This was first broadcast on WCLV Friday, November 3, 2017

WCLV's Angela Mitchell welcomed classical guitarists Sharon Isbin and Colin Davin to the studio for this month's First Fridays, in a preview of their upcoming concert. They perform Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights, presented by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society.

Program

Enrique Granados: Danza española No. 5, Andaluza

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho árabe

​Gentil Montaña: Porro (from Suite Colombiana No. 2)

Howard Shore: Three Pieces for Two Guitars, from the score to The Departed

Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée

Antonio Lauro: Waltz No. Nat3, Natalia

Radamés Gnattali: Brasiliana No. 13