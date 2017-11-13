© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Sharon Isbin and Colin Davin Performance

By Angela Mitchell
Published November 13, 2017 at 9:53 PM EST

This was first broadcast on WCLV Friday, November 3, 2017

WCLV's Angela Mitchell welcomed classical guitarists Sharon Isbin and Colin Davin to the studio for this month's First Fridays, in a preview of their upcoming concert. They perform Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights, presented by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society

Program
Enrique Granados: Danza española No. 5, Andaluza
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho árabe
​Gentil Montaña: Porro (from Suite Colombiana No. 2)
Howard Shore: Three Pieces for Two Guitars, from the score to  The Departed
Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée
Antonio Lauro: Waltz No. Nat3, Natalia
Radamés Gnattali: Brasiliana No. 13

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell