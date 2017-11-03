Lakeland Community College welcomes The Cleveland Orchestra

Lakeland Community College, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, welcomes The Cleveland Orchestra as part of the orchestra’s 100th season and Second Century “Around the Region” celebration.

The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland School of the Arts (CSA) collaborated this season to create a multi-sensory concert experience based on Prometheus, a titan of Greek Mythology, and Beethoven, a titan of classical music, and their “Hero’s Journey.” Bound together in spirit by their creativity, imagination, ambition, a rebellious nature, and a deep love of humankind, Beethoven and Prometheus both overcame great obstacles and used their individual gifts to change the world. The orchestra will perform movements from Beethoven’s greatest compositions while CSA student work in visual arts, dance, music, drama, science and social studies related to the “Hero’s Journey” is projected on screen.

The concert is Thursday, November 9 at 11:00am. The Cleveland Orchestra will be led by assistant conductor Vinay Parameswaran.

