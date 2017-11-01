Drawing While Listening

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

By Mark Satola
Published November 1, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT
Joshua Stauffer, plucked instrument specialist with Time Canvas. Photo by Mark Satola.

Did you ever have to urge to doodle on your program while attending a concert? The ensemble Time Canvas encourages you to take that urge to the next level and create your own works of art while attending their next concerts — Friday, November 3rd at 8pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ohio City, and Saturday, November 4th at 8pm at Zygote Press on E. 30th Street in Cleveland. WCLV's Mark Satola talks with Time Canvas's Joshua Stauffer about art, music and where the group got their evocative name.

