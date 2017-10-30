Your Soundtrack for Halloween
Listen to Bill O’Connell as he talks with ideastream’s Dan Polletta about some of his favorite Halloween Classics.
Starting at the witching hour of 12am and continuing throughout the day October 31, WCLV will provide the soundtrack for your Halloween observances. Here’s just a sample of what to expect.
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2
Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony
Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre
Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice
John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby
Edvard Grieg: In the Hall of the Mountain King from Peer Gynt Suite
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique
Cesar Franck: The Accursed Huntsman
Daniel Handler: The Composer is Dead