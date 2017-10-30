Your Soundtrack for Halloween

Listen to Bill O’Connell as he talks with ideastream’s Dan Polletta about some of his favorite Halloween Classics.

Starting at the witching hour of 12am and continuing throughout the day October 31, WCLV will provide the soundtrack for your Halloween observances. Here’s just a sample of what to expect.

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2

Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby

Edvard Grieg: In the Hall of the Mountain King from Peer Gynt Suite

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

Cesar Franck: The Accursed Huntsman

Daniel Handler: The Composer is Dead