© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Watch: Margaret Brouwer reads poetry from "Voice of the Lake"

By Mark Satola
Published October 30, 2017 at 4:50 PM EDT

Voice of the Lake” is a brand new oratorio by  Margaret Brouwer about the struggle between the recreational and natural joys of Lake Erie and the commercial, agricultural and political issues that threaten its ecological health. The world premiere is Sunday, November 12 at 3pm at St. Ignatius High School's Breen Center for the Performing Arts.

Margaret visited WCLV to tape an interview about the piece, and we asked her to stick around to read some of the poetry, which is by David Adams.

Featuring:
Blue Streak Ensemble
Oberlin Musical Union directed by Gregory Ristow
Cleveland Institute of Music Children's Choir directed by Jennifer Call
with soloists  Angela Mitchell - soprano,  Merav Eldan - mezzo,  Brian Skoog - tenor, Bryant Bush - bass
conducted by  Domenico Boyagian

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola