Watch: Margaret Brouwer reads poetry from "Voice of the Lake"

“ Voice of the Lake” is a brand new oratorio by Margaret Brouwer about the struggle between the recreational and natural joys of Lake Erie and the commercial, agricultural and political issues that threaten its ecological health. The world premiere is Sunday, November 12 at 3pm at St. Ignatius High School's Breen Center for the Performing Arts.

Margaret visited WCLV to tape an interview about the piece, and we asked her to stick around to read some of the poetry, which is by David Adams.

Featuring:

Blue Streak Ensemble

Oberlin Musical Union directed by Gregory Ristow

Cleveland Institute of Music Children's Choir directed by Jennifer Call

with soloists Angela Mitchell - soprano, Merav Eldan - mezzo, Brian Skoog - tenor, Bryant Bush - bass

conducted by Domenico Boyagian