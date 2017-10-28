30 years of Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

The Center for Arts and Innovation proudly announces the 30th season of The Kulas Series of Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel. Performed in Waetjen Auditorium located in the Music and Communication Building on Cleveland State University’s campus, it is the only presentation of its kind in the state of Ohio. One of our city's musical treasures, Keyboard Conversations is a unique concert-plus-commentary in which Siegel speaks to the audience about musical pieces prior to performing each piece in its entirety.

The first Keyboard Conversation of the 30th season is on Sunday, October 29 at 3:00pm. Celebrate Bernstein’s 100 th birthday with songs from West Side Story, his intimate Anniversaries and more.

Check out Jeffrey's recent performance on First Fridays.