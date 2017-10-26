Tony Isabella's comic book character Black Lightning coming to TV

In a world where superheroes are sometimes faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and can leap tall buildings with a single bound, they’re predominately-white males with chiseled jaws blue eyes. One veteran comic book writer out to make the collective of superheroes more inclusive is Clevelander Tony Isabella. The story comes to us from ideastream’s Dan Polletta and Producer Dennis Knowles.

