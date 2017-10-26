© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

"Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" at Severance Hall

By Bill O'Connell
Published October 26, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

Celebrate Halloween with a masterpiece of the silent film era, with the accompaniment improvised live by acclaimed organist Todd Wilson. A benevolent doctor and an aspiring scientist, Dr. Jekyll (John Barrymore) is tempted to explore the two sides of his personality — the good one and the evil one. He faces horrible consequences when he lets his dark side run wild with a potion that transforms him into the animalistic Mr. Hyde. Featuring Severance Hall’s mighty Norton Memorial Organ, considered one of the world’s finest concert organs. Friday, October 27 at 8:00pm at Severance Hall. 

Todd Wilson spoke with Bill O'Connell about what it's like to improvise an entire move score. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell