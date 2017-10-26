"Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" at Severance Hall

Celebrate Halloween with a masterpiece of the silent film era, with the accompaniment improvised live by acclaimed organist Todd Wilson. A benevolent doctor and an aspiring scientist, Dr. Jekyll (John Barrymore) is tempted to explore the two sides of his personality — the good one and the evil one. He faces horrible consequences when he lets his dark side run wild with a potion that transforms him into the animalistic Mr. Hyde. Featuring Severance Hall’s mighty Norton Memorial Organ, considered one of the world’s finest concert organs. Friday, October 27 at 8:00pm at Severance Hall.

Todd Wilson spoke with Bill O'Connell about what it's like to improvise an entire move score.